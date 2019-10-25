Rhumbline Advisers Has $103.86 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $103,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.31.

ECL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,958. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.