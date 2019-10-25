Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Biogen were worth $82,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 20.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 73.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.93. The stock had a trading volume of 115,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.64. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

