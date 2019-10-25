Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,490 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $86,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $195.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $1,397,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,405 shares of company stock valued at $33,060,199. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

