Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,066,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 199,149 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $415,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. 4,099,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,938,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

