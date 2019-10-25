Reviewing Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and National Retail Properties (NASDAQ:NNN)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.29% 6.29% 2.31% National Retail Properties 43.14% 7.88% 3.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equinix and National Retail Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 1 1 15 1 2.89 National Retail Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Equinix currently has a consensus target price of $546.61, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. National Retail Properties has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than Equinix.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Equinix pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Equinix has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equinix and National Retail Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.07 billion 8.98 $365.36 million $20.69 27.23 National Retail Properties $622.66 million 15.18 $292.44 million $2.68 21.56

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats National Retail Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

