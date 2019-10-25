Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 2930699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after buying an additional 1,182,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,568,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 75,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

