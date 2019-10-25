Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Weibo (WB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) recently:
- 10/19/2019 – Weibo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
- 10/18/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/4/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 10/2/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/20/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/12/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/6/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/30/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
Shares of Weibo stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,421. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
See Also: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.