Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Weibo (WB)

10/19/2019 – Weibo had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/2/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2019 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2019 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Weibo stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,421. Weibo Corp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

