Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY)

10/21/2019 – ADIDAS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

10/21/2019 – ADIDAS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/8/2019 – ADIDAS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

10/4/2019 – ADIDAS AG/S is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – ADIDAS AG/S is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2019 – ADIDAS AG/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $165.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Research analysts expect that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

