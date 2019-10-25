Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 25th (AEM, ATA, CFX, CLS, DAI, FSV, MI.UN, MTL, PD, RRC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 25th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was given a $74.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Safety First Trust Principal-Protected Certificates Linked to a U.S.-Europe-Japan Basket (NYSEARCA:ATA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $23.00 to $20.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $11.00 to $10.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was given a $95.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $2.50.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was given a $4.75 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €3.00 ($3.49) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

