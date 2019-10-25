Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Taseko Mines Ltd’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Sunday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TGB opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 751,444 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

