Rentberry Market Cap Hits $108,298.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $108,298.00 and $731.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00217243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.01536469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

