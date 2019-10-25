Renault (EPA:RNO) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Renault (EPA:RNO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.11 ($74.55).

Shares of Renault stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €49.03 ($57.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.04. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

