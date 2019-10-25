Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $108.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

RS traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $116.05. 827,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,896,000 after buying an additional 501,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after buying an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,908,000 after buying an additional 398,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,816,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 465,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

