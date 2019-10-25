Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.58, approximately 534,104 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 560,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann upgraded Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $563,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,162 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

