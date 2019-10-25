Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 722.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,134,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,278 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

