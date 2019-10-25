Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 302,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,034,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

GRFS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,688. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

