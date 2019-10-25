Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 204 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496,179 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,224,000 after purchasing an additional 895,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $85.31. 47,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $86.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

