Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 94,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 145,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.79. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.