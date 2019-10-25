Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reebonz Holding Limited provides online platform for buying and selling luxury products. It offers handbags, accessories, shoes and timepieces for men and women. Reebonz Holding Limited, formerly known as Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Reebonz alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RBZ. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Reebonz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reebonz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

RBZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 13,972,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50. Reebonz has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Reebonz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reebonz (RBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.