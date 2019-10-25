REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 93.55% and a negative net margin of 561.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. WBB Securities raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 105,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,072 shares during the period. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

