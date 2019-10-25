Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS: UBSFY):

10/25/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/25/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

10/18/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

10/1/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating.

9/27/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

9/25/2019 – UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 310,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,748. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

