RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

RDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of RDI Reit to a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Tuesday.

RDI traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 126.20 ($1.65). The company had a trading volume of 148,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. RDI Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $479.67 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.05%.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

