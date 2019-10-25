RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. 117,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

