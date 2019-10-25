RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

