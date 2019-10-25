Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $212.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $214.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTN. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter worth about $3,874,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

