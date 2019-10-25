Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $5.20 Million in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned approximately 2.70% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.96. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

