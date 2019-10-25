Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $21.69 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.09.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,401. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The company has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.