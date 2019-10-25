Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $12.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 217,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,027. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

