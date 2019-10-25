Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 27,180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,976,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 946,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,529. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

