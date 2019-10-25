Raymond James Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $28.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VBTX. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,733. Veritex has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $187,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $299,280 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veritex by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Veritex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Veritex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

