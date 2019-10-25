Raymond James Analysts Give Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) a C$10.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GUD. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GUD opened at C$8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.54. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.97 and a current ratio of 31.48.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.1702258 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

