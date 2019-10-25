Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

RTLR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 229,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at $197,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

