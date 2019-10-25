Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 56,834 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 98,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and rare earth element (REE) deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.