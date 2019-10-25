Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.79%.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

