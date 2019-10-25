Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)’s share price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.22, approximately 20,273,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 9,924,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $23,468,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Range Resources by 240.5% during the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,218 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Range Resources by 1,200.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,009,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

