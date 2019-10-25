Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $189.68

Randall & Quilter Investment Hldg Ltd (LON:RQIH) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.68 and traded as high as $203.00. Randall & Quilter Investment shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 83,905 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.18. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2,334.54, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

