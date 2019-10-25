Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 102,252 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,252 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $144,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.67. 1,737,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.86. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,019 shares of company stock worth $33,728,660. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

