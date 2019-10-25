Railway Pension Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,669,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.80.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $333.41. The stock had a trading volume of 273,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,363. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.37. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

