Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,228 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 620,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,341. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

