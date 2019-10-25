Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $45.68 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,795 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

ABBV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,201. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

