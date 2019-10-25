QUINADS (QUIN) Achieves Market Cap of $26,238.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a total market cap of $26,238.00 and $6,689.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068694 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00383164 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011589 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008368 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

