Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.25. The stock had a trading volume of 565,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.