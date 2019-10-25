Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth $648,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the third quarter worth $356,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDYY stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.79. 45,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,152. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $101.48 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADIDAS AG/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

