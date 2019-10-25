Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. 2,320,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

