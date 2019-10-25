Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 357,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 145,117 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 56,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.85. 2,946,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,965. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

