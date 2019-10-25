Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.17. 185,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.84.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.