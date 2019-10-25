QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Upgraded to Buy at Williams Capital

Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

QEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.65. 7,963,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,696. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. QEP Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,259.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Minarovic bought 60,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 4,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,839 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 533,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

