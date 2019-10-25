QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. QAD has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $686.85 million, a PE ratio of 160.76 and a beta of 0.94.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 2,527.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned 0.09% of QAD worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

