Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $942.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,060.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.41. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

