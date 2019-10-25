Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Inc Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

DGX opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $107.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,963,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,411,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,389,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,511 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,001,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,167,000 after purchasing an additional 729,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,188,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,577,000 after purchasing an additional 344,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

